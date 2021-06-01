Medical Officers’ Association flays remarks against DHO

June 1, 2021

No money released from State as such no drugs; what can the DHO do?

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar reprimanding District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. T. Amarnath in a strong language during a meeting has not gone down well with Mysuru District Government Medical Officers’ Association which stated that the Minister has insulted the doctor community that is striving day and night to save pandemic patients.

Recently, Somashekar had heard the MLAs who complained about shortage of drugs and had come down heavily on the DHO and had asked him to shun laxity and work harder. He said Health Department officials should work with responsibility and with total commitment and determination for bringing down COVID caseload in the district.

Considering the comments unwarranted and demoralising the medical fraternity, Dr. Devi Anand, President of Mysuru District Government Medical Officers Association, said, “The doctors are working, risking their lives. But, people’s representatives are defaming us. They must co-operate during emergency situations rather than discouraging.”

Even Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha had charged at the officer at the meeting. Singling out the Minister and the MP, Dr. Devi Anand felt that it is not right to demoralise doctors for no fault of theirs. “Dr. Amarnath has not done anything wrong in distribution of medicines. But, a few elected representatives defamed him in a meeting in front of district-level officials. The doctors are upset with the attitude of the people’s representatives,” he said.

Doctors are being abused in hospitals and also at the Ministerial level. If drugs are not supplied by the State Drugs Controller and if money is not released by the Government what can the DHO do, he questioned.

No money, no drugs

He also said that the doctors have threats at Taluk and Primary Health Centres and the authorities have failed to give them Police protection. He also threatened of launching a protest if the authorities failed to ensure safety of the doctors. “In the first wave, Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer committed suicide and the elected representatives have not learnt a lesson. The local officers are not aware of the drugs purchase, distribution and allocation taken up by State-level officers. But local officers are ultimately blamed for no fault of theirs,” Dr. Devi Anand said.

Protest staged

Meanwhile, Mysuru District Health and Family Welfare Department’s Group ‘D’ workers staged a protest demanding immediate apology from Minister Somashekar. They protested in front of the DHO Office yesterday and questioned the Minister on his statements at a time when there is a severe shortage of doctors and all existing doctors are working under pressure.

Minister regrets remarks

Sensing that his remarks against the DHO are threatening to snowball into a major controversy, Minister Somashekar released a statement to the media last night and regretted his outbursts. He said that it was a slip of the tongue.

“The DHO had told me during my city and taluk visits that there is no shortage of drugs. But the same officer said in MLAs meeting that there was a severe shortage of drugs. I was reacting to this flip-flop and certain words slipped out. I regret that. I have always treated doctors as equal to God,” Somashekar said in the statement.