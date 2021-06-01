Neem trees bring cool breeze for Ring Road residents, riders

June 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: It will be a pleasure to walk, run or drive vehicle on the Ring Road, thanks to the cool breeze from the neem trees planted on road medians.

With brief spell of rains last week, these plants have become much greener and are giving a cool breeze to citizens. The row of neem trees is near Dr. Raja Ramanna Circle near RMP Layout.

Bhanu Mohan, an environmentalist, opined that the city is known for having the green canopy at many places and such green cover was required for the pink health of every citizen.

Ring Road to be beautified soon: Very soon, the six-lane 42-km-long Outer Ring Road (National Highway 275-K) will be beautified with median strips at the centre. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up asphalting of the road and then, the entire stretch would be beautified.

Namma Mysuru Foundation (NMF) has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) which was submitted to MP Pratap Simha in the month of March. As per the DPR, the Ring Road medians would be beautified using Macro M60 High Tech Machine. Drip irrigation system will be provided and three trees will be planted on every 100-metre interval with five plants in the centre at 100-metre interval.