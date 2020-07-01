Medical, Para-medical staff of Private Hospitals to be covered under COVID Health Insurance

July 1, 2020

Bengaluru: Days after the Government asked private hospitals to reserve 50 percent of beds available with them for COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that all Medical and Para-medical staff of private hospitals deployed for COVID patient treatment will be covered under the Government Health Scheme.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a meeting with heads of Private Medical Colleges here yesterday, Yediyurappa said that all medical and para-medical personnel of Private Medical Colleges involved in COVID-19 treatment will get an Insurance coverage of Rs. 50 lakh.

Pointing out that Medical Colleges in Bengaluru have agreed to collectively reserve 4,500 beds for COVID patients, he said that a Committee will be formed for Communication and Co-ordination between the State Government and Private Medical Colleges in this regard.