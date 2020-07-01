Medical, Para-medical staff of Private Hospitals to be covered under COVID Health Insurance
COVID-19, News

Medical, Para-medical staff of Private Hospitals to be covered under COVID Health Insurance

July 1, 2020

Bengaluru: Days after the Government asked private hospitals to reserve 50 percent of beds available with them for COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that all Medical and Para-medical staff of private hospitals deployed for COVID patient treatment will be covered under the Government Health Scheme.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a meeting with heads of Private Medical Colleges here yesterday, Yediyurappa said that all medical and para-medical personnel of Private Medical Colleges involved in COVID-19 treatment will get an Insurance coverage of Rs. 50 lakh. 

Pointing out that Medical Colleges in Bengaluru have agreed to  collectively reserve 4,500 beds for COVID patients, he said that a Committee will be formed for Communication and Co-ordination between the State Government and Private Medical Colleges in this regard. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching