‘Millets need a bigger market’

December 23, 2021

DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham fetes 10 progressive farmers, releases Millets-2023 logo

Mysore/Mysuru: “There is a need to establish a bigger market for millets. People are now aware of the health benefits of millets and there is no need to create awareness about it. But millets and its products should be made available and hence a bigger market is needed,” said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham.

He was speaking after inaugurating the day-long millets workshop and expo, organised jointly by the Agriculture Department, ICAR JSS Agriculture Science Centre, Suttur, Zilla Krishik Samaj, Krishi Tantrajnara Samsthe, Deen Dayal Upadyay Kaushal Kendra and JSS College on Ooty Road at the College auditorium in city this morning.

Stating that millets have nutrients that are very much required in the present time, the DC called upon millets growers and sellers of millets products to unite and concentrate on marketing the products in a bigger way so that it would reach larger section of people.

On the occasion, the DC felicitated 10 progressive award-winning farmers — C. Dileep of Gopalapura, Jayapura hobli in Mysuru taluk, Indiramma of Hanumanahalli in K.R. Nagar taluk, Suresh of Alanahalli in H.D. Kote taluk, Somashekar of Taluru in Mysuru taluk, Jagadish of Krishnapura Gate in Hunsur taluk, Vijay of Sollepura Rehabilitation Centre in H.D. Kote taluk, C. Mill Nagaraju of H.D. Kote taluk, Prabhuswamy of Soralli in Nanjangud taluk, Shyamala of Mysuru taluk and Kalappa of Periyapatna taluk.

The DC also released the International Year of Millets-2023 logo on the occasion.

The DC visited the stalls at the expo and sought information about various products made out of millets which are on display and sale at the expo.

Zilla Panchayat CEO A.M. Yogesh, Joint Director of Agriculture Department Dr. M. Mahanteshappa, ICAR-Atari, Zone-2, Bengaluru, Chief Scientist Dr. B.T. Rayudu, Zilla Krishik Samaj President Kalmalli Shivakumar, Chief Executive Officer of JSS College Prof. B.V. Sambashivaiah, Horticulture Deputy Director K. Rudresh and others were present on the occasion.