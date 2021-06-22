Mining dust-laden tipper topples on KRS Road

June 22, 2021

Driver sustains leg fracture; Lucky escape for motorists

Srirangapatna: A tipper, filled with mining dust, toppled on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway at Srirangapatna, near the Fire Station, this morning, spilling the dust on the highway. The accident has resulted in the driver sustaining fracture to his leg, while a few motorists have sustained minor injuries.

It is learnt that the mining dust laden tipper vehicle (KA-09-B-2759), was proceeding from T.M. Hosur mining site towards Mysuru, when the accident took place. According to the driver, the driver of a truck carrying size stones, which was moving ahead of his vehicles applied sudden brakes, resulting in him (tipper driver) losing control of the vehicle, which climbed the road divider, hit an electric pole and fell on the highway spilling the dust on the road. The tipper driver sustained a fracture to his leg.

As the accident took place very close to the Fire Station, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who rushed to the spot, rescued the tipper driver and got him admitted to Srirangapatna Taluk Hospital. Traffic on both sides of the Highway was disrupted for some time as vehicles had queued up for about a kilometre.

Srirangapatna Police visited the accident spot and also visited the Taluk Hospital and enquired the health of the driver. No case was registered, when we went to the Press at 1.15 pm.

It may be recalled that yesterday, the day when Mandya district was unlocked at 6 am, bumper-to bumper traffic was witnessed on Paschimavahini-Konanuru Road at Srirangapatna resulting in three cars getting damaged in an accident and car occupants sustaining injuries.