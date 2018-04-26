Minister Tanveer Sait has assets worth Rs.10 crore

Tanveer Sait’s assets in 2013, Rs.5.08 crore

It is just that the value of the assets has doubled

Mysuru: – The total value of the assets of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait, who is contesting on a Congress ticket again from N.R. Constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections, is worth Rs.10 crore.

He had declared in front of the Returning Officer in 2013 election that he had assets worth Rs.5.08 crore. Even though he has not bought any new property or gold ornaments, it is just that the value of the assets he has owned, has doubled in the last five years.

Details: The total income of Tanveer Sait, his wife Sameena Bai and dependants Parveen Sait and Javed Sait is Rs.33.55 lakh. He has Rs.1.35 lakh cash and his wife Rs.3.85 lakh cash and his two dependants Rs.3.50 lakh cash.

There is a motorbike, Toyota Corolla and Innova cars registered in his name. There is Maruti Celerio in his wife’s name and Honda Activa scooter and Maruti Swift car in the name of the dependants.

While Tanveer Sait has 250 grams gold, his wife has 480 grams and the dependants 50 grams gold ornaments. The value of these has gone up.

He has a commercial complex property in Bengaluru on Hosuru Road which he had bought for Rs.68,23,245. Now its market value has gone up to Rs.1.50 crore.

He also has a 60,000 sq.ft commercial property in Mysuru’s Belavadi Industrial Area which he had bought for Rs.21 lakh. However, today its value has gone up to Rs.2 crore.

Tanveer Sait’s dependants had bought a flat worth Rs.65.10 lakh in Mysuru’s Yelahanka and the value has gone up to Rs.One crore. The Udayagiri house in Mysuru where he is living was bought for Rs.17.50 lakh and today its market value is Rs.80 lakh. Another property bought in his wife’s name for Rs.28.60 lakh is worth Rs.1.20 crore today.

The property he had bought in HBR First Stage in Bengaluru for Rs.23,59,095 has gone up to Rs.30 lakh.

Even though Tanveer Sait and his family members have not added any property or gold ornaments from 2013, it is just that the total value of the assets have doubled.