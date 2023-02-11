Miscreant posing as Policeman robs woman of chain

February 11, 2023

Mysuru: Finding a new way for looting, a miscreant, posing as a Policeman, has robbed a woman of her 10 gm gold chain in city.

H.K. Shashikala, 33, a native of Chennayyanakote in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu, who worked as a cook at a Paying Guest (PG) accommodation located in front of Rotary School in Saraswathipuram, used to regularly meet one Shivalinga alias Dinesh of her village, who was known to her for the past 10 years.

Shivalinga, who came to the PG in his friends Omni van on Feb. 8, took Shashikala in the van. Shivalinga parked the Omni at a spot close to Lakshmi Steels on Ring Road and the two began to chat on their family matters sitting in the van with its door open at about 3 pm in the afternoon, when the miscreant who came in a Pulsar Motorcycle, approached them posing himself as a policeman and sat inside the van. Soon, the ‘Policeman’ checked the wallets of Shashikala and Shivalinga and found Rs. 500 in each of them. Not ‘satisfied’ with himself, the ‘Policeman’ asked the two to come to the Police Station for an enquiry, when he also asked Shashikala to part with her 10 gm gold chain, saying it was a ‘precautionary measure’ to ensure that they (Shashikala and Shivalinga) do not escape on way to the Police Station. After getting Shashikala’s gold chain, the ‘Policeman’ asked the two to follow his motorcycle to the Police Station.

As told, Shashikala and Shivalinga followed him in their Omni van for some distance and as they reached Rajarajeshwarinagar traffic signal on the Ring Road, the ‘Policeman’ suddenly sped away turning left and went out of sight within moments. After coming to know that the ‘Policeman’ was indeed a miscreant, Shashikala lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional Saraswathipuram Police, who have registered a case.