Miscreants burgle two kg gold from house at Saraswathipuram

September 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: No forcible entry, no ransacking of house or things, yet miscreants have burgled a large quantity of gold ornaments from a house on the 7th Main Road at Saraswathipuram on Monday night.

The burglary took place at the house of businessman Vijaykumar and the burglars have made away with two kilogram gold ornaments valued at about Rs. 1 crore. Ironically, the burglary took place when Vijaykumar’s daughter was sleeping alone in the house.

Details: According to the statements provided by Vijaykumar to the Police, Vijaykumar, who had contracted COVID-19 (Coronavirus) had underwent treatment for the same at a hospital and had returned home just three days back. As his mother too had contracted the virus, Vijaykumar, along with his wife, on Monday night had taken his mother in search of a hospital to admit her leaving behind his 16-year-old daughter at home, who was sleeping in the ground floor of the house.

He has further told the Police that in a rush to admit his mother to a hospital, they had not locked the door of the first floor and when they returned at about 3.45 am on Tuesday and went to the first floor, they found the doors of the almirah kept in the room opened and immediately informed the Police.

Saraswathipuram Inspector Vijayakumar and staff, who rushed to the house, conducted mahazar and it was confirmed that the burglars had decamped with two kilogram gold ornaments that was kept in the almirah. Vijayakumar told the Police that the stolen gold ornaments included gold ornaments of relatives. He further informed the Police that all the gold jewellery were kept in the bank locker and as the bank was being shifted to other place, they had brought the gold ornaments kept in the bank locker to the house and had kept the same in the almirah. As he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, he was unable to keep the gold ornaments in other bank locker.

DCPs Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and Geetha Prasanna and KR Sub-Division ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi visited the spot and conducted preliminary enquiry. Dog Squad & Finger Print Experts were also pressed into service.

Saraswathipuram Inspector Vijayakumar, who has registered a case, is said to be enquiring one on the relatives who had visited the house. House owner Vijaykumar is a realtor and the Police have suspected that someone who had observed Vijaykumar’s movements may have committed the crime and the Police are investigating in all angles.

It is also suspected that the burglars may have climbed the terrace, entered the first floor through the window lintel and entered the house through the unlocked door. They (burglars) later entered the room and opened the almirah with the help of the keys kept in the room and decamped with the gold ornaments.

The burglars, who have not left any clues, committed the robbery in such perfection and without making any noise which could wake up Vijaykumar’s daughter, who was sleeping in the ground floor.