Miscreants snatch mobile phones in city

March 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate incidents, miscreants have snatched mobile phones from two persons near Sub-Urban Bus Stand and on Irwin Road on Mar. 4.

In the first incident, miscreants have lifted a mobile phone of 38-year-old Fr. T.M. Vergeese near Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Fr. Vargeese, a native of Uppinangadi in Dakshina Kannada district, who was working as the Priest at a Church in T. Narasipur, had come to Mysuru on some work and while going to the Bus Stand at about 4 pm on the same day, two persons dashed against him, lifted the mobile phone from his pocket and fled from the spot.

In the second case, 31-year-old M.C. Jathin, a native of Malavalli, who is working as a Process Executive at Infosys, was walking on the side of Irwin Road to go to the Bus Stand to catch a bus to Kappadi at about 5.30 pm, when two persons pushed him and made him fall. The miscreants then snatched his mobile phone and fled from the spot.

As both the incidents took place in a similar manner, it is suspected that the same persons may be involved in the two incidents.

Lashkar Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.