Miscreants tie up woman, loot cash and gold in broad daylight

June 24, 2022

Kuvempunagar Police arrest four accused within a few hours

Mysore/Mysuru: Miscreants tying up a woman and looting cash, gold jewellery and silver articles in broad daylight has been reported from Srirampura on June 21 and Kuvempunagar Police, who swung into action have arrested four accused within a few hours of the crime.

The incident took place at the house of G. Ravindra, a music teacher.

Those arrested are 22-year-old Shreyas of Mysuru, 32-year-old Praveen Kumar, 30-year-old Avinash and 30-year-old Ravinandan, all from Bengaluru. The Police have recovered Rs. 4,000 cash, gold jewellery weighing 15 grams and 200 grams silver articles, all worth Rs. 70,000 from them.

On June 21 at about 12.30 pm, two persons knocked on the doors of Ravindra’s house located at BEML Layout 2nd cross in Srirampura. As Ravindra had gone out of the house, his wife K. Ranjani opened the door and enquired during which the two persons told her that they wanted to join their sister to the music class following which Ranjani asked them to come inside.

The two persons, after coming inside the house asked Ranjani for a glass of water and when she went inside to fetch water, one of the two persons closed the door, tied a cloth around her wrists, placed a knife on her throat, took away her gold chain, silver articles and Rs. 4,000 cash and fled with two others who were waiting outside the house.

Shocked over this, Ranjani informed about the incident to her husband when he came home, who in turn informed the jurisdictional Kuvempunagar Police at 4 pm.

Kuvempunagar Inspector Shanmuga Varma and staff, who rushed to the house, conducted mahazar, registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the miscreants. The Cops arrested the four miscreants at about 7 pm while they were trying to fee to Bengaluru. The Police have recovered the stolen booty from them.

During interrogation, the accused are said to have told the Cops that they took to crime as they did not have jobs. The accused were produced before a Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna and K.R. Sub-Division ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi guided Kuvempunagar Inspector Shanmuga Varma, Sub-Inspectors Radha and Gopalaswamy, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muraligowda and staff Manjunath, Puttappa, Harshavardhan, Hazarath, Yogesh, Kumar, Nagesh and Chennappa in the operation.