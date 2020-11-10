MLA inspects under-construction Mohandas Tulsidas Maternity Hospital

November 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Two years after the decades-old Mohandas Tulsidas Maternity Hospital at Nanjumalige Circle on JLB Road was demolished for the construction of a modern 100-bed maternity and childcare hospital, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas inspected the ongoing construction works at the Hospital yesterday.

Maintaining that there was no need for inaugurating the Hospital in a hurry, Ramdas said that the hospital should be dedicated for public service only after completion of all civil works, installation of medical equipment, construction of canteen and all other necessary infrastructure.

Calling for expediting the works, he directed the officials to prepare a blue print and an estimate for the construction of residential quarters for hospital staff in 15 days. Pointing out that it is important to have toilets and rest rooms for attendants of patients admitted in the hospital, Ramdas said that the Health Minister will be sought an additional Rs. 67 lakh for the construction.

Corporator Pallavi Begum, Hospital Medical Officers Dr. Somashekar and Dr. Chandrashekar, leaders Shivappa, P.T. Krishna, Girish, Santosh, Vijayakumari, Health Department Engineer Srinivas and other officials were present.