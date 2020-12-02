MLA launches slew of works in Chamundeshwari Constituency
MLA launches slew of works in Chamundeshwari Constituency

December 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda said that Rs.1.8 crore will be spent for improvement of School infrastructure and repairs and another Rs.2.83 crore  for  construction of School toilets/ classrooms at villages in his Constituency.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Rs.1 crore  new Government PU College building at Yelwal on Hunsur Road in his Constituency on Monday.

Giving a break up of Rs.1.8 crore to be spent on repair of School buildings and infrastructure improvement, Devegowda said works will be taken up at  Government Schools in Doora, Murudagalli, Parasayyanahundi, Ramanahundi, Beerihundi, Kamanakerehundi villages and Urdu School at K.R. Mill Colony in the city outskirts. The repair works will also be taken up at Belawadi Government High School and Primary/Higher Primary Schools at Basavanapura, Sahukarhundi,  Gopalpura, Anagalli, Doddamaragowdanahalli (D.M.G.Halli), Nuggahalli, Koorgalli, Mydanahalli, Hootagalli, Yelwal and Chikkegowdana Koppal.

With regards to Rs. 2.83 crore expenditure for construction of School toilets and additional classrooms, Devegowda said  modern toilets/classrooms will be built in Government Schools at Mandakalli,K.R. Mill Colony, Hootagalli, Koorgalli, Mydanahalli, Old Kesare, Kadakola, Kumarabeedu, Doora, D. Katur, Gejjagalli,Talur, Megalapura, Murudagalli, Kamarahalli,  Dasanakoppal, Hinkal and Gopalapura. 

On Monday, Devegowda also inaugurated a Veterinary Hospital at Ghungral Chhatra, constructed at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh and an Anganawadi building at Shettanayakanahalli constructed at a cost of Rs. 8 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Devegowda said that waste disposal units will come up at 15 villages of his Constituency — D.M.G.Halli, Doora, Beerihundi, Marballi, Harohalli, Jayapura, Dhanagalli, Maratikyathanahalli, Gunghral Chhatra, Yelwal, Koorgalli, Siddalingapura, Naganahalli, Rammanahalli and Hosahundi, at a cost of Rs.13 lakh each.

The MLA further said that measures have been taken for development of SC/ST colonies in several villages of his Constituency such as Rammanahalli, Hanumanthapura, Gunghral Chhatra, Bommenahalli, Kumarabeedu, T. Katur and Mandakalli., totally costing crores of rupees.

ZP Member Arun Kumar, TP Member Netravathi Venkatesh, APMC Member Hoskote Nagaraju, leaders Ravi, Venkatesh, Gangadhargowda, Nagaraj, Ramesh and others were present.

