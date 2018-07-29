MLA Ramdas assures  rejuvenation of Kalyanis

Mysuru: K.R. MLA S. A. Ramdas has assured the residents of Alanahalli that he would strive for the rejuvenation of Kalyanis (Devara Kola) in the area and construction of a Yoga Mandir in the locality.

Ramdas, who conducted padayatra in Alanahalli and Siddartha Layouts on Friday, directed the officials to look at the prospects of building a Yoga Mandir at the space adjoining a temple at Alanahalli and also take measures for rejuvenation of two remaining Kalyanis in the area, with one having been already developed.

Pointing out that he has come to know of drainage problems in the locality, the MLA said that he would take measures for a scientific drainage system that would end drainage woes.

Referring to complaints on dysfunctional street lights, he instructed the officials to install LED street lights and to chop down tree branches that come in the way of power lines.

Responding to complaints on irregular water supply to the locality, Ramdas said he has told the authorities to supply adequate water at least once in five days from Melapura drinking water project. He assured that an overhead tank would soon be built and measures will be taken for supplying regular water through hydraulic pumps.

When Lalithadripura Layout residents drew his attention to water gushing into houses lying in low level areas during heavy rains, the MLA said that he would take measures for cleaning clogged Raja Kaluves and construction of concrete slabs.

The MLA further said he has asked the Police to look at the possibilities of vehicle parking at the space between High Tension poles close to Teresian College Junction in order to de-congest traffic at the junction.

He said measures have been taken for a vehicle parking slot at the space behind Indira Canteen.