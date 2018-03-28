Mock Poll held to validate EVMs and VVPAT units
Mysuru: With the State Assembly poll schedule announced, the District Administration held a Mock Poll Drill at the MysoreOne Centre on Seshadri Iyer Road this morning where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units are stocked.

The exercise was just to ensure that the equipment was in order with no glitches.

The Mock Poll was held in the presence of five representatives of the three major political parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S). The party representative were allowed to choose the equipment to conduct the drill.

DC K.B. Sivakumar and Additional DC T. Yogesh supervised the Mock Poll in the presence of Engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) which manufactures the EVMs and VVPATs.

March 28, 2018

