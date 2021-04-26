Modular ICU and Ventilator in all Medical College Hospital campuses: Dr. Sudhakar

April 26, 2021

1,000 portable oxygen generators for each district

Bengaluru: The State Government is mulling setting up of modular ICU and ventilator beds at Victoria and other teaching hospital campuses, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Speaking to media after site inspection at Victoria campus yesterday, he said 85 beds in one building at Victoria campus, 180 beds in PMSSY will be reserved for Covid patients. Along with this, 100-150 bed makeshift hospitals will be set up at other suitable Medical College Hospital campuses, he said.

The Minister said 5,000 portable oxygen generators for Bengaluru and 1,000 each for all districts will be provided.

Seventy-five percent of beds in all Private Medical Colleges will be reserved for Covid-19. Apart from this, 2,000-3,000 additional beds will be setup in makeshift units at all Government Hospitals within 15 days.

He said the Centre has allocated 1,22,000 Remdesivir to State and increased daily allocation of medical oxygen from 300 MT to 800 MT.

Later, Dr. Sudhakar met Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda to discuss supply of sufficient oxygen and Remdesivir and the latter is said to have assured full support to ensure there is no shortage of drugs and oxygen in the State.