More focus on Coronavirus may divert concentration on subjects: DDPU Geetha

April 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Students should make use of lockdown period by concentrating more on their subjects rather than wasting time unnecessarily by getting more into Coronavirus, said G.R. Geetha, DDPU, Mysuru district.

“Owing to postponement of English exam due to Coronavirus lockdown, students are not able to focus on studies, which the Board fears would affect their overall pass percentage and also performance in CET and related examinations. The Department is now planning to help students by holding a few classes before holding exams,” Geetha said and requested students to make use of holidays to get good marks.

Geetha said: “Students should focus more on subjects instead of worrying about Coronavirus which may divert their concentration and hit preparation for the forthcoming entrance exams. I request students not to panic and make use of vacation to maximum extent. If they keep watching more on Coronavirus, they may forget what they have studied. Awareness on Coronavirus is enough. They should concentrate on CET, NEET and other such entrance exams which will be tough. Parents should also help their children.”

Dr. G. Sridhar, Founder of Deeksha, said: “Given that competitive exams have been postponed to the last week of May, students now can utilise this time to prepare to the best of their abilities. Major subjects like Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology typically have about 30 chapters each. With the time ahead of them, students can target completing one chapter per day and still have plenty of time to revise and take extra mock tests.”