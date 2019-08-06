More on bright light of vehicles

August 6, 2019

Sir,

This has reference to the letter by Chandrahas on bright light of vehicles on road. The problem is seen during day time also and it is given to understand that authorities at RTO insist on this and refuse registration if the lights are not on when the vehicle is started. How far it is true only the concerned Department can clarify.

As rightly pointed out, it is a nuisance for drivers coming in the opposite direction with LED lights glowing like tower light.

Will this problem be taken up on a war-footing to end forthwith, so that other road-users can reach their destination with their limbs in tact?

– E. Chandrassekar, R.K. Nagar I-Block, 5.8.2019

