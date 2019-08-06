More on bright light of vehicles
August 6, 2019

Sir,

This has reference to the letter by Chandrahas on bright light of vehicles on road. The problem is seen during day time also and it is given to understand that authorities at RTO insist on this and refuse registration if the lights are not on when the vehicle is started. How far it is true only the concerned Department can clarify.

As rightly pointed out, it is a nuisance for drivers coming in the opposite direction with LED lights glowing like tower light.

Will this problem be taken up on a war-footing to end forthwith, so that other road-users can reach their destination with their limbs in tact?

– E. Chandrassekar, R.K. Nagar I-Block, 5.8.2019

  1. Beena Vijayan says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:36 am

    These extra-sharp and extra-bright headlamps blind road users coming in the opposite direction or those crossing the road. This just goes to show how callous and ruthless these drivers can be when they keep these lights on, causing serious road accidents, including deaths of children. These bright headlamps have to be replaced with conventional headlamps, pronto.

