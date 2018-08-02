More on rainwater harvesting in city

Sir,

No doubt, water is our most precious natural resource and something which most of us take for granted. The move by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to make rainwater harvesting (RWH) mandatory needs to be fully appreciated. But the point is that before implementing RWH as mandatory, has the Corporation authorities analysed the feasibility and practical issues the citizens would face?

As per MCC, non-compliance of RWH would attract penalty. How can MCC insist existing buildings to have RWH process? Many of the existing buildings may not have enough space or infrastructure to adopt RWH.

Many of the Apartments in Mysuru have Cauvery water connection to one tap in the kitchen. Rest of the taps get borewell water, from the bore-wells dug in their premises itself. Owing to building design as per the MCC norms, there won’t be much space to tap rainwater in the existing apartments. Can they be penalised?

MCC themselves can take a lead in ground water recharging. They can plan for one recharging pit in every one or two sq. kms area. This will definitely increase the ground water table. Let MCC make RWH mandatory for the new buildings. Let them not sanction the plans if RWH process is not indicated and also let MCC withhold the building Completion Report (CR) if RWH is not implemented.

Rules framed by the government machinery should be of help to the citizens and not act as a catalyst to add misery and worry to the citizens.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 30.7.2018

