MUDA takes up Vijayanagar Double Road development works

May 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant step towards improving the condition and capacity of roads in the city, District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Friday launched the works for the development and widening of 3.15-km-long Double Road that connects Vijayanagar I Stage with the Ring Road at Hebbal.

The construction is taken up by MUDA at a cost of Rs.5 crore. The road that starts from Kalidasa Road in Vijayanagar I Stage, passes through Vijayanagar Water Tank, Abhishek Circle and Hebbal CITB Choultry to touch the Ring Road at Hebbal.

The works include widening of the road, construction of median, construction of storm water drainage along both sides of the road, footpath and other minor works.

The previous coalition Government had given administrative approval for the Rs. 5 crore project on July 25, 2018.

Minister Somashekar, who performed ‘Guddali Puja’ near Madegowda Circle in Hebbal, later told presspersons that more development works will be launched in the city in the coming days.

Vehicle checking intensified at check-posts

Lauding the District Administration for effectively controlling the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, he said that vehicle checking at all check-posts on the district border will continue as usual and there is no question of any relaxation.

Noting that COVID-19 positive cases are on the rise in neighbouring Hassan and Mandya districts, he said that checking will be intensified in the wake of permission for inter-district travel.

Pointing out that the thermal screening of all persons entering the district will continue as usual, he said he has asked the authorities to conduct more intensive checks on people coming from Mandya as the district has turned out to be the latest hotspot of the deadly virus.

Stating that he would appeal Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to order stricter measures at all district border check-posts, he said that all preventive measures will continue even though the district is free of the virus.

MLA L. Nagendra, Corporators M.U. Subbaiah, Lakshmi Shivanna, Prema Shankaregowda and K.V. Sridhar, former Corporator M.Shivanna, MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, MUDA SE Shankar, EE Suvarna, AEE H.P. Shivanna, BJP leader Kiran Gowda and others were present.