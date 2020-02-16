Mushrooming… at your very own doorstep

February 16, 2020

By V. Shourabh

The world of fungi is filled with many magnificent specimens and numerous species. The varieties of fungi are something to behold. It has its own nutrient profile and biologically distinct from plant and animal-derived foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy, protein, meat, fish, poultry, legumes, nuts and seeds.

Mushrooms are commonly used in a culinary and medicinal context and their earthy flavour and texture makes them a much used substitute for meat. Earlier, mushrooms were grown only in some specific areas or used only during some seasons. But now due to scientific research, mushrooms can be grown in all seasons and places.

The Mushroom Lab of Mysuru District Horticulture Department, adjacent to Kukkarahalli Lake, promotes the growth of mushroom and also imparts education to farmers and students on how to grow mushrooms in a simple and an efficient way. The Lab produces mushroom seeds that are sold to customers. It also sells ready-to-fruit mushroom bags and follows a simple process to grow mushroom throughout the year.

First, the dry paddy grass is taken and cut into a size of 2 to 3 inches. Next, the grass is immersed in water for about 8 to 10 hours. Later, the grass is boiled in water for about 30 minutes. The grass is left to dry on a steel filter. A 12×18 inch polythene bag is chosen and small holes are made. Next, the bag is filled with the same dried grass upto four inch in height.

Half-fist mushroom seeds are then sprinkled inside and the process of adding grass and seeds is repeated till the bag is 75 percent full. Then a knot is tied and the date is mentioned outside the bag with a marker pen. The bag is then kept in a clean and cool place for 21 days in a dark room. After 21 days, the bags are cut open and the grass bundles are taken out. Now, the mushroom starts to sprout and generally gets a white cover. The Lab produces seeds of milky button mushrooms and oyster mushrooms. Oyster mushrooms can be both pink and white.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Shashikala, Assistant Director of Horticulture Department, said, “We offer training and conduct workshops for farmers, enthusiasts and students on how to grow mushrooms in a convenient as well as an efficient way. We organise one-day training for about five times a year. Each batch has a maximum of 50 members.”

During the training, trainers teach cultivation process. Participants can buy seeds from the Department and start their own mushroom cultivation. Also, the Department offers one-week training, which is conducted 5 times a year and every batch has a maximum of 10 members, she explained.

The admission fee for reserved category is Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 2,500 for general category. One kg seeds costs Rs. 60 and one bag of seeds costs Rs.20. One bag of seeds can produce about 500 grams of mushroom.

There is no particular marketing strategy for any crop and is the same for mushrooms. People who grow mushrooms like this will have to explore local markets and sell mushrooms there. The Department encourages participants in training workshops to contact local markets, shops, hotels, apartments and associations.

Selling it in malls or other big industries is not practical as it requires continuous production. By understanding the demands of local market and contacting local people and customers, one can sell mushrooms. Mushroom is a lip-smacking fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body of a fungus which is a favourite dish not just among vegetarians but also non-vegetarians. This super-food is a source of powerful nutrient that is a smart and healthy addition to one’s platter. It has a rich source of Vitamin B, riboflavin, selenium, copper, potassium, complex carbohydrates and fibers.

Edible mushrooms have rich anti-oxidant and protects the body from chronic diseases and strengthens immune system. With so many healthy properties, mushroom is a vital ingredient of a healthy diet. And with such an efficient and a convenient method, and scientific reasoning, mushrooms can now be grown with ease.