Mushrooming of petty shops on Mahadevapura-Rammanahalli Main Road

May 11, 2022

Sir,

I wish to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned towards the roadside tea shops and similar petty shops dotting the Mahadevapura-Rammanahalli Main Road, causing problems to road users.

Of late, the vendors are resurfacing and pitching their tents before slowly converting them into permanent structures.

With the encroachment of footpaths, people are scared to walk on this busy road. This has also led to heavy traffic congestion in the mornings and evening peak hours.

Several hotels, petty shops, fast food joints, bike garages and puncture repair shops have come up on the footpath.

Customers who come on two-wheelers and four-wheelers and even lorries park their vehicles on this road to have food from the fast food carts. Also there are higher chances of accidents as the road is narrow.

On behalf of the tax-paying citizens, I request the Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner to look into this matter at the earliest and find a lasting solution.

– Laila Bobby, Sathagalli, 9.5.2022

