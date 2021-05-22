Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway project slows down: Welding gas cylinders diverted to be filled with oxygen

May 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A huge spike in oxygen requirement for COVID-19 patients both in Mysuru and Bengaluru has resulted in the State Government diverting all industrial gas cylinders — used for welding purposes — to be filled with Liquid Medical Oxygen for human use. This has resulted in slowing down of the ambitious Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Economic Corridor project.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, sources on condition of anonymity said that all the industrial gas cylinders that belonged to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that is executing the project have been diverted to oxygen supply. These cylinders typically carry carbon dioxide, argon, helium and fuel gases such as acetylene, oxygen, propane, butane, etc. used for welding purposes.

These cylinders are now being filled with oxygen for COVID patients. From Apr. 22, the Centre has prohibited the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers in the wake of surge in oxygen demand for COVID-19 patients.

The decision was taken considering the recommendation of inter-ministerial Empowered Group (EG-II) mandated by Government to manage requisite supplies of medical equipment, drugs including medical oxygen across the country.

This has severely hampered as the workers involved in the project cannot weld required iron – a critical aspect to complete the project. Over 64 percent of the works of Mysuru-Bengaluru Economic Corridor project in Nidaghatta to Mysuru stretch and 77 percent of Bengaluru to Nidaghatta stretch have been completed till date.

The project is estimated at Rs. 7,400 crore and works are underway in two packages — Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk at the cost of Rs. 2,190 crore and Nidaghatta to Mysuru at the cost of Rs. 2,283 crore.

Cauvery pipeline works

“There are many industrial gas filling depots along this Highway and all are sitting idle as cylinders have been taken away,” sources said. Another hurdle faced by the NHAI is the Cauvery water pipeline works from Srirangapatna to Bengaluru.

“The Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) has to do the works of shifting parts of the underground water line to facilitate the work. But citing COVID and many other reasons, the KUWS&DB is delaying the works. We cannot complete the work till the water line works are completed,” the source added.

However, the work on Nidaghatta to Mysuru stretch is progressing well, claimed G. Bhanu Prakash, Liaison Officer of the project representing Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon that is implementing the project. “We have completed 64 percent so far and are way ahead of the deadline. We have time of project closure till December 2022 and we will be ready with the project by March 2022,” he said, without commenting on the Bengaluru to Nidaghatta stretch.

The scope of the work also includes construction of nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges and four Road Over Bridges. “All works are progressing smoothly and the COVID pandemic has not affected the works. We have taken all precautions and all the workers are in-station workers and there are no outsiders,” he said.

COVID-appropriate behaviour, sensitisation and wearing of masks have been made mandatory to all workers starting from the person who lays the jelly stones, engine driver to the engineers and supervisors of the project. “We have created facilities for quarantine and oxygen supply here and here is a doctor to check health of the workers. The project is progressing well,” Bhanu Prakash added.