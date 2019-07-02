Mysuru Cops recover properties worth over Rs.5.96 crore

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police held a property parade pertaining to the recovery of stolen properties during 2018-19 at City Armed Reserve (CAR) Grounds at the foot of Chamundi Hill here this morning.

Addressing media persons, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna said that during 2018-19, the Police have solved 511 cases, arrested 415 accused and have recovered properties worth Rs.5,96,67,763.

In 2018, a total of 621 cases were booked, out of which 341 cases were solved. Properties worth Rs.7,04,30,703 was stolen out of which Rs.4,07,14,263 properties have been recovered.

In 2019, a total of 288 cases were booked out of which 170 cases were solved. Properties worth Rs.3,43,49,969 was stolen out of which Rs.1,89,53,500 properties were recovered.

The recovered properties include 6.321 kg gold ornaments, 8 kg silver articles, 211 two-wheelers, 27 four-wheelers, 35 other vehicles, 131 mobile phones, 12 laptops, Rs.1,12,09,550 cash and 30 animals. The Police Chief handed over a few properties to the owners after the owners produced the documents pertaining to their valuables.

Citizens trying to identify their stolen jewellery and silver articles displayed by the City Police at the Property Parade held at the City Armed Reserve Grounds at the foot of Chamundi Hill here this morning.

The city top cop further said that the City Police, in a bid to control crimes and create awareness among the public, have been undertaking various operations such as Operation Sunrise and Sunset, Operation Fast Track, Operation Decoy, Operation Cheetah, installation of private CCTV cameras, Abhaya (Protection of aged persons living alone), Suraksha (Collecting information of those living in rented houses), checking of vehicles at check-posts, intensified night beats, deploying 40 Garuda vehicles and 36 Cheetah two-wheelers for 24 hours beat and deploying Police personnel in mufti at various parking lots to prevent vehicle-lifting.

He further said that the Police are also keeping an eye on those released from prisons besides making facility for those going out of station to provide information through the Police website, so that the Police could keep a watch on locked houses.

Balakrishna also said that the Police have started the New Beat System and members’ meeting, visits to schools and colleges, creating awareness through public address system and distribution of handbills.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M. Muthuraj, CAR DCP Channaiah, ACPs of all three Sub-Divisions and Inspectors of all Police Stations in city were present.