Mysuru is also a Medical City — 2: Mysuru, a Medical Educational Hub

February 9, 2022

[Continued from Feb. 2]

By R. Chandra Prakash

During the past five decades Mysuru medical scenario has undergone revolutionary changes — from medical education to medical services. Thousands of medical professionals have been produced in these institutions who went on to serve the country well. No surprise that there was also a proposal to establish a Railway Medical College in Mysuru a few years ago. Here is an attempt to provide a brief introduction to medical educational hub that has emerged in Mysuru.

Medical courses from Diploma to Degree, Master’s to research-based Ph.D are available in Mysuru, both under Allopathic and Ayurveda streams. Apart from MBBS and Master’s in Medicine and Surgery, courses are available in Nursing, Pharmacy, Dentistry, Speech & Hearing, Physiotherapy and in Allied Health Services such as Radiology Technician to Dialysis Technician, Cardiology to Occupational Therapy Technician. Higher specialisations by research called DM are also available in Mysuru.

Mysore Medical College

Established in 1924, Mysore Medical College, now called as Mysore Medical College and Research Institute [MMC&RI], has provided to the world about 10,000 well-trained and committed medical professionals. It has expanded its areas of operations and made changes in its medical education. Today it provides courses in different fields, starting from Nursing to Pharmacy and MBBS to Master’s in Medicine and Surgery. Being a Government institution, admissions are governed by Merit-cum-Reservation-Matrix. Fees reasonable for medical education.

There are 150 seats in MBBS. It offers M.Ch (Plastic & Reconstructive surgery), B.Sc Allied Health Sciences, B.Sc [MLT], B.Sc (Medical Imaging Technology), B.Sc (Respiratory Care Technology) and B.Sc General Nursing Midwifery [G.N.M]. Under Para Medical category, there are Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology, Diploma in Medical Imaging Technology, Diploma in Ophthalmic Technology, Diploma in Health Inspector and Diploma in Medical Record Technology.

There are more than 120 Post Graduate Medical [MD/MS] courses under different specialisations like MD in Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pathology, Microbiology, Community Medicine, Forensic Medicine, Dermatology, Radio Diagnosis, Anaesthesia, Paediatrics, General Medicine; and MS in Ophthalmology, ENT, Orthopaedics, General Surgery, O.B.G and the like. It has K.R. and Cheluvamba Hospitals, attached to MMC&RI to provide practical training in every branch. A new complex has come up in P.K. Sanatorium campus, where modern facilities will be made available to the staff and students. MMC&RI provides hostel to boys and ladies.

Govt. Ayurveda Medical College & Hospital

Government Ayurveda College was established in 1908. It imparts a degree course of 5-and-a-half years, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and 3 years Post Graduate course (MD) in four specialty — Kayachikitsa (General Medicine), Ayurveda Samhitha & Siddantha (Basic Principles), Panchakarma and Swastavritta (Preventive Medicine).

The admission for BAMS course is 100 students each year and for Post Graduate courses it is 7 seats in Kayachikitsa, 5 seats each in Samhitha & Siddantha, Panchakarma & Swastavritta subjects. The College is functioning at the heritage building on Sayyaji Rao Road and the Post Graduate courses are offered at the new Charaka Post Graduate Centre, KRS Road. The Unani and Ayurveda Hospital is attached to this College.

Ayurveda College claims to fulfill all the norms of National Council for Indian Systems of Medicine. A Herbal garden ‘Chandravana’ is established under Ayurveda College near Kukkarahalli Lake, has 305 different species of herbal plants totalling around 5,000 plants.

All India Institute of Speech and Hearing [AIISH]

This institute was established in the year 1966 as an autonomous institute, fully funded by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. The major objectives of the Institute are to impart professional training, render clinical services, conduct research and educate the public on issues related to communication disorders such as hearing impairment, mental retardation, voice, fluency and phonological and language disorders. AIISH provides 18 long-term academic programmes ranging from Diploma to post-doctoral degree related to communication disorder and allied areas. Courses such as Diploma in Hearing Aid & Ear-mould Technology, Diploma in Training Young Hearing Impaired Children and Diploma in Hearing Language and Speech, Undergraduate programs B.ASLP and B.Sc.Ed – Hearing Impairment, P.B Diploma Programs in Clinical Linguistics for Speech-Language Pathology, M.Sc in Speech-Language Pathology etc. are provided. AIISH has done a yeomen service to specially challenged children and set a model for other medical educational institutions in this field.

JSS Medical College

A part of the JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), this is a large non-Government private institution providing education in a wide area from nursery to graduation to post graduation in different fields of Arts, Science and Commerce as also Ayurveda and Allopathy streams of medical education.

JSS Medical College was established in the year 1984 and has made good progress since then. It is well-supported by large multi-specialty hospitals in respective fields of medical education. It has 200 seats in undergraduate MBBS course and provides Masters’ Degrees in various areas of specialisations such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pathology, Microbiology, Community Medicine Forensic Medicine, General Medicine, General Surgery, O.B.G, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, Anaesthesia, Paediatrics, Dermatology, Radiology, Psychiatry, Respiratory Medicine, Emergency Medicine, Hospital Administration and Geriatrics. It also provides Super Specialty Courses in Urology, Medical Gastroenterology, Neurology and Nephrology.

It offers M.Sc. degree in Medical Anatomy, Medical Physiology, Medical Biochemistry, Medical Pharmacology, Medical Microbiology and Clinical Embryology besides M.Phil in Psychiatry Social Work,

Its B.Sc degree offers courses in Medical Laboratory Technology, Medical Imaging Technology, Anaesthesia & Operation Theatre Technology. Medical Renal Dialysis Technology, Medical Respiratory Care Technology Cardiac Care Technology, Perfusion Technology, Emergency Medicine Technology, Optometry, Forensic Science, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy and Medical Genetics.

Nursing courses provide a post Pre-University level Diploma in Nursing and a course leading to B.Sc Nursing particularly for these students as Lateral Entry; Degree seats and M.Sc Nursing under different specialised areas such as Medical Surgical Nursing, Pediatric Nursing, OBG Nursing, Community Nursing etc.

In JSS College of Pharmacy it provides Diploma in Pharma course, Bachelor of Pharma, Masters’ Degree in Pharma under different specialisations, such as Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, etc. It also provides Research based Ph.D course in Pharmacy.

In JSS Dental College, there are courses in Bachelor of Dental Surgery, [BDS] and for Master’s in Dental Surgery [MDS] under different specialised areas. There is also a Post BDS Diploma.

Speech and Hearing course provides Bachelor of Audiology Speech-Language Pathology [BASLP] and Master’s of Audiology and Speech Pathology. In Physiotherapy, there is a course in Bachelor of Physiotherapy [BPT] and Master’s in Physiotherapy under different specialised areas.

In Allied Health Sciences, JSS provides a wide range of courses. It has B.Sc course in Radiology, in Lab Technology, in Dialysis Technology, in Cardio Technology, in Food and Nutrition and in Occupational Therapy. JSS Institute has courses in Hospital Management and provides BBA and Master’s while JSS Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital gives admissions under BAMS, MDMS and MD/MS in Ayurveda stream.

With Medical, Ayurveda, Dental and Pharmacy Colleges, a Central Government-sponsored Institute and various medical and allied courses available in Mysuru, it justifies to be called a Medical City.

[To be continued]