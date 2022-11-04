Mysuru-Nanjangud National Highway crying for attention
Voice of The Reader

Mysuru-Nanjangud National Highway crying for attention

November 4, 2022

Sir,

On behalf of 55-plus member industries of Nanjangud Industries Association (NIA), we would like to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned the extremely poor condition of the Mysuru-Nanjangud National Highway, the lifeline to our member industries in Nanjangud Industrial Area.

This road is unmotorable and is full of craters and potholes. It has become very dangerous for our loaded freight carriers and transport vehicles carrying workers to travel on this road.

Additionally, many stretches on this road outside the city limits do not have proper street-lights which is essential for night-time safety. And motorists have to bear the brunt even after paying the toll charges for any vehicular movement on this pathetic road.

This is very unfair for the law- abiding tax-payers, who also pay additional highway toll charges but are compelled to risk their lives every time when traveling on this unmotorable road. We at Nanjangud Industries Association would like to request the authorities concerned to stop the toll collection with immediate effect till the road is repaired and made motorable with safe driving conditions.

– B.S. Chandrashekar, Secretary, Nanjangud Industries Association, Nanjangud, 25.10.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Mysuru-Nanjangud National Highway crying for attention”

  1. Murali says:
    November 5, 2022 at 5:52 pm

    But collecting toll. Very unethical act of govt.please keep the toll after nanjangud as so many locals are travelling to nanjangud daily.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching