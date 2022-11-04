Mysuru-Nanjangud National Highway crying for attention

November 4, 2022

Sir,

On behalf of 55-plus member industries of Nanjangud Industries Association (NIA), we would like to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned the extremely poor condition of the Mysuru-Nanjangud National Highway, the lifeline to our member industries in Nanjangud Industrial Area.

This road is unmotorable and is full of craters and potholes. It has become very dangerous for our loaded freight carriers and transport vehicles carrying workers to travel on this road.

Additionally, many stretches on this road outside the city limits do not have proper street-lights which is essential for night-time safety. And motorists have to bear the brunt even after paying the toll charges for any vehicular movement on this pathetic road.

This is very unfair for the law- abiding tax-payers, who also pay additional highway toll charges but are compelled to risk their lives every time when traveling on this unmotorable road. We at Nanjangud Industries Association would like to request the authorities concerned to stop the toll collection with immediate effect till the road is repaired and made motorable with safe driving conditions.

– B.S. Chandrashekar, Secretary, Nanjangud Industries Association, Nanjangud, 25.10.2022

