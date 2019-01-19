Mysuru regaining or losing Clean City ranking depends on residents: Mayor

Mysuru: Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath has urged the citizens of Mysuru to cooperate and enable Mysuru to regain Cleanest City in India tag under Swachh Bharat rankings that it had bagged in 2015 and 2016.

“Mysuru regaining or losing the top ranking entirely depends on the residents as they must respond to the survey through apps, telephone toll free number and through website,” she said.

At a meeting convened yesterday at the Old Council Hall of the Mysuru City Corporation with various stakeholders and members of associations, the Mayor said that last year, 4,000 marks were allotted and this time, 5,000 marks have been allotted. Of this, 1,250 marks are for citizen participation.

“If the city has to gain 1,200 marks then we need at least 1 lakh citizens to participate in the Swachh Survekshan rankings. This is a big challenge and so far, only 15,000 citizens have participated. We need to cross the one lakh figure by Jan. 31,” she said.

Mysureans should download the Swachhatha app or call toll free number 1969 to register their feedback, said the Mayor. She added that survey officials will collect feedback in different categories that includes face to face, through outbound calls and also through Swachh Survekshan portal.

MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraju said that apart from responding to the Swachh Survekshan questions over phone and through the Swachhatha app, citizens must upload the civic issues photos through the app or the website. Later, the MCC authorities will solve the issue and upload the action taken photos, he added.

D. Srihari of GSS Foundation said that there is information that over 60,000 people have downloaded the app. “Their correct number will be taken and efforts will be made to send group messages urging more and more people to participate in the Swachh Survekshan Survey. Also, at least 30 dedicated registration centres must be set up across the city to take citizen feedback and feedback must be obtained from colleges and schools,” he suggested.

Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha and members of Clean Mysuru Foundation, Young India, Devaraja Market and Mandi Market Merchants’ Association, Lions Club and others were present.

