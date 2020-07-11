Mysuru to get 2,200 units of Rapid Antigen Kits: DC

July 11, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram Sankar said that Mysuru will get 2,200 units of Rapid Antigen Kits to test patients. Polyclinics and dispensaries in New Delhi are allowed to conduct rapid antigen tests to enhance screening for Covid-19 infections in the national capital. The same system is being followed in Bengaluru too and now will be extended to Mysuru.

It is a test on swabbed nasal samples that detects antigens (foreign substances that induce an immune response in the body) that are found on or within the Coronavirus. It is a point-of-care test, performed outside the conventional laboratory setting, and is used to quickly obtain a diagnostic result.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, the kit will be used in containment zones or hotspots and healthcare settings. In both settings, the ICMR, has advised that the test will be performed under strict medical supervision.

In containment zones, the test can be conducted on all symptomatic influenza-like illnesses. Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts with co-morbidities (lung disease, heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, diabetes, neurological disorders, and blood disorders) of a confirmed case are to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact.