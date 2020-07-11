District Administration explores option to control virus spread

July 11, 2020

Mini-lockdown likely in some areas of N.R. Constituency, says DC

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration is exploring various options to control COVID-19 spread and the options include imposing a mini-lockdown in some areas of Narasimharaja (N.R.) Constituency where many Coronavirus positive cases are reported on a daily basis. The lockdown decision will be taken after consulting the local MLA and leaders.

“To control the disease spread and to prevent mortalities, we are doing a door-to-door survey of areas in the Constituency to identify patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI). If the number of patients is high we might impose a mini-lockdown in some areas of N.R. Constituency to break the chain,” said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar this morning.

He was speaking to reporters during his visit to the Academic Bhavan of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mandakalli that has been converted into a COVID Care Centre (CCC). Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar too visited the facility this morning.

It is in the interest of people the District Administration is taking such measures and people must co-operate when the surveyors go to their areas, the DC said.

DC Abhiram Sankar further said that the burial ground near Tipu Circle has been identified as a place to perform the last rites of the dead as per COVID protocol and according to religious beliefs. “For other community members, Government land that is a half-an-hour journey from Mysuru has been identified to perform the last rites and the land has been reserved for the purpose,” he said.