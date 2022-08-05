August 5, 2022

‘Free up 12,000 acres of land from real estate lobby and hand it over to industries, firms’

Mysore/Mysuru: Start-Ups in Mysuru need a strong ecosystem and Mysuru is an ideal location, said Skanray Technologies Founder and Managing Director Vishwaprasad Alva. He was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day summit Mysuru Start-Up Pavilion and Conclave that began at SJCE-STEP this morning.

Speaking on the topic of “Mysuru Vision-2030: What, why and when for Mysuru,” he said, “Start-Ups need a good and stable supply chain, human resource capital, calm research and development environment where they can nurture innovation and thoughts. Mysuru is bound to grow and our duty is to ensure that it does not grow in a haphazard manner.”

Urging the citizens of Mysuru and communities to join hands with the policymakers and influencers to make Mysuru grow in a structured way, Alva said that everyone must work towards ‘Namma Mysuru Namma Hemme — Swachha, Shuddha, Samruddha’ (Our Mysuru our pride — Clean, pure and prosperous.)

Elaborating on the availability of land in Mysuru, Alva said there is no dearth of land in Mysuru. “12,000 acres of unused land is lying in Mysuru outside the city limits which is a heritage area. This land was acquired in 1990 and these lands are at present held by the real estate lobby. This land can be freed up and handed over to industries, knowledge-based firms and companies to set up their base,” he said.

If Mysuru provides the infrastructure, all the MNCs and international conglomerates will come here in no time, he added.

In his address, Titular head of Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that Mysuru has immense scope for Start-Ups and companies that deal with cyber security. “The climate, infrastructure, educational institutions, availability of land, the culture of innovation and inquisitiveness — all these are available in abundance in Mysuru,” he said.

Recalling the contribution of Wadiyars of Mysore who had a vision for Mysuru decades ago had laid a firm foundation for education, healthcare, industry, transport and also water availability, he said all these factors have contributed to the development of Mysuru as a Start-Up and a cyber security hub. “The Mysuru Start-Up Pavilion and Conclave is a key economic driver for Mysuru,” he explained.

Special postal cover

Srinivas Varadarajan, Managing Director and CEO of Vigyanlabs Innovations also spoke. On occasion, S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, unveiled the special postal cover to commemorate the event. A logo on CloudTech was also launched.

Founder and Global Chairman of World Hindu Foundation Swamy Vigyananda, Chief Executive of SJCE-STEP B. Shivashankar and others were present.