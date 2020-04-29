Mysuru’s ‘Pad Woman’ comes to the help of needy women
COVID-19, News

Mysuru’s ‘Pad Woman’ comes to the help of needy women

April 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Noting that the poor and middle class women are finding it difficult to purchase sanitary pads, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, Karnataka State Mahila Congress President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, who is also the former Mysuru ZP President, distributed sanitary pads to women Pourakarmikas behind Mannar’s Market in city on Tuesday. 

Also, the Mahila Congress has launched the sanitary pads distribution programme across the State. 

It may be mentioned here that like in the movie ‘Pad Man’ where Akshay Kumar plays the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who challenged patriarchal taboos with a candour and determination that many men all over the progressive world might shrink from even now, Dr. Pushpa Amarnath has been playing the role of a ‘Pad Woman’ by creating awareness among rural women to use sanitary pads instead of unhygienic clothes and other cloth materials.

