‘Name a Kalabhavan in Mysuru after Piteelu Chowdiah’

January 18, 2021

Sumalatha Ambarish urges State Government

Mysore/Mysuru: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish has urged the State Government to name at least one Kalabhavan in Mysuru in memory of violin maestro Piteelu T. Chowdiah.

She was speaking at an event organised by Prasaranga of Hampi Kannada University, in association with Sangeetha Kalanidhi Mysore T. Chowdiah Trust, on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Piteelu T. Chowdiah at Rani Bahadur auditorium in Manasagangothri here yesterday.

“In memory of violin maestro Piteelu Chowdiah, we have Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru, which has been built in the shape of a gigantic seven stringed violin. Forget about constructing such a building in Mysuru, which is Chowdiah’s native town, we have not even named a building here, so I would like to urge the State Government to name at least one Kalabhavan in Mysuru after the violin maestro,” Sumalatha Ambarish said.

“When Ambarish showed me the Chowdiah Memorial Hall for the first time in Bengaluru I was astonished, because I had never seen such a beautiful building in my life,” she added.

On the occasion, a book titled ‘Naada Nakshatra – Sangeetha Ratna Sri Piteelu T. Chowdiah’ written by Dr. T.C. Poornima, Deputy Director, Directorate of Information and Publicity, was released by the titular head of Mysuru Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, thinker and Mysuru Mithra columnist Gubbigoodu Ramesh, Hampi Kannada University VC Dr. S.C. Ramesh, Music University VC Dr. Nagesh Bettakote, Member of Kannada Varsity Executive Committee G.C. Rajanna, Prashanth Bheemaiah, Hampi Kannada University Registrar Prof. A. Subbanna Rai, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mysuru President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, Trust Honorary Secretary C.R. Himanshu, Hampi Kannada University Prasaranga Director Dr. H.D. Prashant and others were present during the occasion.