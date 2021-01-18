City docs vouch for COVID-19 vaccine

January 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Two prominent doctors of city have vouched for COVID-19 vaccine and have asked people to take it without any hesitation when their turn comes.

Reacting to the launch of vaccination drive, Dr. C. Rajan, retired Professor, Department of Medicine, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), has said there was no side effects in some of his friends who had volunteered the clinical trial for vaccine a few months ago. COVID-19 vaccine was a life saver and was it not a better option to take it rather than rejecting it, he said.

He said doctors and scientists across the globe have slogged to invent a vaccine against the pandemic. Clinical trial was held successfully at JSS College and Hospital, Mysuru and recorded its efficacy and safety. “I will certainly take vaccination when my turn comes. Likewise, citizens can get themselves inoculated without any hesitation. We must thank the Government for vaccinating every one free of cost.”

Dr. Rajan pointed out that side effects are quite common when any vaccine was taken and people have rejected it during initial days earlier. When BCG vaccine was invented 9 decades ago, people had rejected and the same was in the case of Cholera vaccine too. Resistance was there when DPT, Hepatitis and other vaccines were given to people. So, it was natural that citizens have reservation about COVID-19 vaccine now. But, they would voluntarily take it in the coming days. It was important to have the complete knowledge of vaccine before taking it. At the same time, media had to create awareness among people on utilities of vaccine, he noted.

“No major side effects on those who have taken vaccine in first round. One in a lakh may have side effects like allergy and that can be cured by medicine. People must not heed to false propaganda regarding vaccine. Pregnant, lactating mothers and children below 18 years of age are not supposed to take vaccine as per guidelines. Vaccine will be given to one and all in a phased manner. It is better for aged and diabetic patients to take it on priority.” —Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Chairman, Suyog Hospital