New lockdown rules from tomorrow

June 6, 2021

People can buy essentials on Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 6 am to 10 am

Mysore/Mysuru: Just hours before her transfer, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Saturday night has issued revised lockdown guidelines that have been in force in the district from May 29.

As per the new order, provision stores, meat houses and other essential shops will be allowed to open three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 am to 10 am till June 14. Apart from restricted opening of shops, all other permitted activities will continue as per the guidelines laid out by the Government.

Standalone milk booths, medical services, HOPCOMS outlets and Fair Price Shops have been exempted from this rule. The rest remains closed. Parcel services from hotels, restaurants and eateries and door-to-door delivery will continue as per the on-going lockdown directions from the State Government.

Earlier, permitted shops were allowed to open only two days a week — Monday and Thursday from 6 am to 12 noon.