New lockdown rules from tomorrow
June 6, 2021

People can buy essentials on Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 6 am to 10 am

Mysore/Mysuru: Just hours before her transfer, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Saturday night has issued  revised lockdown guidelines that have been in force in the district from May 29.

As per the new order, provision stores, meat houses and other essential shops will be allowed to open three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 am to 10 am till June 14. Apart from restricted opening of shops, all other permitted activities will continue as per the guidelines laid out by the Government.

Standalone milk booths, medical services, HOPCOMS outlets and Fair Price Shops have been exempted from this rule. The rest remains closed. Parcel services from hotels, restaurants and eateries and door-to-door delivery will continue as per the on-going lockdown directions from the State Government. 

Earlier, permitted shops were allowed to open only two days a week — Monday and Thursday from 6 am to 12 noon.

  1. Muralidhar M S says:
    June 6, 2021 at 11:01 pm

    Still it causes overcrowding of people and leads to spike in Covid. Essential shops should be opened from 6AM to 6PM. If people are taking the name of essentials to move out all day long, you should restrict the movement of vehicles and ask them to get it from a local store only by walking to it. Maybe vehicles could be allowed a couple of hours only in the morning, but essential shops should be allowed to operate as long as possible.

  2. A V Prasanna says:
    June 7, 2021 at 4:29 am

    These restrictions lead to no where. Keep local shops open between 6 am to 6pm. Stop vehicle movement be it two wheeler or four. Let people walk to the nearest shops for purchases if any. Only this can prevent overcrowding. 6 hrs shopping window for 2 days, is transferred to 4 hrs in 3 days. Are we learning maths in primary schools???

