Ninety-nine fresh COVID cases, six deaths reported in Mysuru

Mandya reports 31 fresh cases with first COVID death; Kodagu 23 cases and Chamarajanagar 8 fresh cases
Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 99 fresh COVID cases were reported in Mysuru district bring the total number of cases to 1,190. A total of 503 patients have been discharged so far with five patients discharged yesterday and a total of 640 active cases are remaining. There were six COVID deaths yesterday bring the number of fatalities to 47, according to the district media bulletin last evening.
Mandya: According to the State COVID bulletin yesterday evening, Mandya saw 31 fresh COVID cases bring the total positive cases to 787. A total of 552 patients have been discharged so far including 19 yesterday and there are 234 active cases remaining. Mandya district reported its first death yesterday.
Kodagu: The State COVID bulletin has stated 23 fresh cases in Kodagu yesterday bringing the total positive cases to 218. A total of 68 patients have been discharged so far and there are 147 active cases with a total of three deaths.
Chamarajanagar: Chamarajanagar reported eight fresh cases yesterday bringing the total to 196. A total of 110 patients have been discharged so far including 17 yesterday. The total active cases now stand at 83 with a total of three deaths, according to the State COVID bulletin yesterday evening.
New containment zones in Mysuru
A Zone Sathagalli, near Arnold School
3rd Cross, stone building on MB Road, behind ESI Hospital in Subash Nagar
Behind Shabnam Function Hall at Rajivnagar 2nd Stage
Mythri Hospital, Staff Hostel ‘A’ Block at Saraswathipuram
12th Cross, opposite Ek Minar Masjid at Shanthinagar
Ramanuja Road 1st Cross
2nd Cross, opposite Basavanagudi Garden in Basaveshwaranagar 1st Stage
1st Cross in Kumbarakoppal
Sattar Nagar, AJ Block in N.R. Mohalla
10th Cross, near Maruthi Tent Road at Janata Nagar
KHB EWS Colony at Udayagiri 1st Stage
22nd Cross on Ashoka Road in Lashkar Mohalla
Rajivnagar 2nd Stage
4th Cross, Kailaspuram, Mandi Mohalla
Geetha Mandir Road in Lashkar Mohalla
C.V. Road 2nd Cross at Bannimantap
3rd Cross in Tilak Nagar
1st Cross behind Oriental Insurance Office at Lokanayaknagar in Metagalli
15th Cross at Karunapura
1st Floor, 8th Main on Swimming Pool Road in Saraswathipuram
Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Block at Teachers’ Layout
6th Cross in Rajivnagar 2nd Stage
ESI Quarters B-3 Block at Gokulam
Akshaya Palace Hotel on KRS Ring Road at Bhairaveshwaranagar in Hebbal
2nd and 4th Cross in Hebbal 2nd Stage
2nd Cross at Shivarampet
6A Cross on 15th Main near Shakthinagar Park at Shakthinagar
7th Main in Gokulam 3rd Stage
Kamatageri in Mandi Mohalla
Manjunatha Nilaya at Halli Bogadi
3rd House near Priyadarshini School at Cauvery Circle in Hebbal
Raghavendra Badavane
10th Cross in Revenue Layout at Subramanyanagar, Hebbal 3rd Stage
14th Cross in Shanthinagar
14th Main, D-Block at J.P. Nagar
5th Main, 2nd Cross at Saraswathipuram
1st Main near Chamundeshwari Temple at Bamboo Bazaar
1st Main, 3rd Cross at Shanthinagar
2nd Cross near Durga Bhavan Hotel in Gokulam 2nd Stage
4th Main, 3rd Cross at Saraswathipuram
2nd Main, 2nd Cross at J.C. Nagar
Near Durgamba Temple at Gandhinagar
8th Main, 5th Cross at Bhairaveshwara Nagar
Gandhinagar 11th Cross
4th Cross at Doddavokkalageri in Mandi Mohalla
EWS Subranyanagar 3rd Stage, near Bharat Cancer Hospital in Hebbal
7th D Cross at Hebbal 1st Stage
3rd Main, near Doctors’ Corner at Gokulam 3rd Stage
B Zone at Hanchya, Sathagalli
6th Cross KEB Colony at Udayagiri
Usmaniya Block at Ghousianagar
10th Cross, Halli Bogadi
KHB Colony, MIG 2nd Cross at Kalyangiri
#574, 1st Floor, 13th Cross near Railway Track at BMC Nagar
Malgudi Apartment, Lakshmipuram
16th Cross, BMC Nagar, near Metagalli
Huyilalu, Nagawala Post at Yelwal hobli
8th Cross behind Sai Garments at Jayadevanagar
Mavthuru in K.R. Nagar
Jodi Basaweshwara Hotel on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road near Columbia Asia Hospital
Keshav Iyengar Road, Mahaveer Nagar
Near Shakthi Ganapathi Temple at Dattagalli
