Ninety-nine fresh COVID cases, six deaths reported in Mysuru

July 16, 2020

Mandya reports 31 fresh cases with first COVID death; Kodagu 23 cases and Chamarajanagar 8 fresh cases

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 99 fresh COVID cases were reported in Mysuru district bring the total number of cases to 1,190. A total of 503 patients have been discharged so far with five patients discharged yesterday and a total of 640 active cases are remaining. There were six COVID deaths yesterday bring the number of fatalities to 47, according to the district media bulletin last evening.

Mandya: According to the State COVID bulletin yesterday evening, Mandya saw 31 fresh COVID cases bring the total positive cases to 787. A total of 552 patients have been discharged so far including 19 yesterday and there are 234 active cases remaining. Mandya district reported its first death yesterday.

Kodagu: The State COVID bulletin has stated 23 fresh cases in Kodagu yesterday bringing the total positive cases to 218. A total of 68 patients have been discharged so far and there are 147 active cases with a total of three deaths.

Chamarajanagar: Chamarajanagar reported eight fresh cases yesterday bringing the total to 196. A total of 110 patients have been discharged so far including 17 yesterday. The total active cases now stand at 83 with a total of three deaths, according to the State COVID bulletin yesterday evening.

New containment zones in Mysuru

A Zone Sathagalli, near Arnold School

3rd Cross, stone building on MB Road, behind ESI Hospital in Subash Nagar

Behind Shabnam Function Hall at Rajivnagar 2nd Stage

Mythri Hospital, Staff Hostel ‘A’ Block at Saraswathipuram

12th Cross, opposite Ek Minar Masjid at Shanthinagar

Ramanuja Road 1st Cross

2nd Cross, opposite Basavanagudi Garden in Basaveshwaranagar 1st Stage

1st Cross in Kumbarakoppal

Sattar Nagar, AJ Block in N.R. Mohalla

10th Cross, near Maruthi Tent Road at Janata Nagar

KHB EWS Colony at Udayagiri 1st Stage

22nd Cross on Ashoka Road in Lashkar Mohalla

Rajivnagar 2nd Stage

4th Cross, Kailaspuram, Mandi Mohalla

Geetha Mandir Road in Lashkar Mohalla

C.V. Road 2nd Cross at Bannimantap

3rd Cross in Tilak Nagar

1st Cross behind Oriental Insurance Office at Lokanayaknagar in Metagalli

15th Cross at Karunapura

1st Floor, 8th Main on Swimming Pool Road in Saraswathipuram

Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Block at Teachers’ Layout

6th Cross in Rajivnagar 2nd Stage

ESI Quarters B-3 Block at Gokulam

Akshaya Palace Hotel on KRS Ring Road at Bhairaveshwaranagar in Hebbal

2nd and 4th Cross in Hebbal 2nd Stage

2nd Cross at Shivarampet

6A Cross on 15th Main near Shakthinagar Park at Shakthinagar

7th Main in Gokulam 3rd Stage

Kamatageri in Mandi Mohalla

Manjunatha Nilaya at Halli Bogadi

3rd House near Priyadarshini School at Cauvery Circle in Hebbal

Raghavendra Badavane

10th Cross in Revenue Layout at Subramanyanagar, Hebbal 3rd Stage

14th Cross in Shanthinagar

14th Main, D-Block at J.P. Nagar

5th Main, 2nd Cross at Saraswathipuram

1st Main near Chamundeshwari Temple at Bamboo Bazaar

1st Main, 3rd Cross at Shanthinagar

2nd Cross near Durga Bhavan Hotel in Gokulam 2nd Stage

4th Main, 3rd Cross at Saraswathipuram

2nd Main, 2nd Cross at J.C. Nagar

Near Durgamba Temple at Gandhinagar

8th Main, 5th Cross at Bhairaveshwara Nagar

Gandhinagar 11th Cross

4th Cross at Doddavokkalageri in Mandi Mohalla

EWS Subranyanagar 3rd Stage, near Bharat Cancer Hospital in Hebbal

7th D Cross at Hebbal 1st Stage

3rd Main, near Doctors’ Corner at Gokulam 3rd Stage

B Zone at Hanchya, Sathagalli

6th Cross KEB Colony at Udayagiri

Usmaniya Block at Ghousianagar

10th Cross, Halli Bogadi

KHB Colony, MIG 2nd Cross at Kalyangiri

#574, 1st Floor, 13th Cross near Railway Track at BMC Nagar

Malgudi Apartment, Lakshmipuram

16th Cross, BMC Nagar, near Metagalli

Huyilalu, Nagawala Post at Yelwal hobli

8th Cross behind Sai Garments at Jayadevanagar

Mavthuru in K.R. Nagar

Jodi Basaweshwara Hotel on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road near Columbia Asia Hospital

Keshav Iyengar Road, Mahaveer Nagar

Near Shakthi Ganapathi Temple at Dattagalli