No COVID-19 cases reported in the district: DHO

March 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, Mysuru DHO (District Health Officer) Dr. Venkatesh said that no Coronavirus cases have been reported so far from anywhere in the district.

Taking part in the monthly KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) Progress Review Meeting at the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Office here yesterday, Dr. Venkatesh said that the Health Department has taken all necessary precautions to prevent the outbreak of the deadly disease in the district.

Pointing out that inward and outward bound passengers at Mysore Airport and people visiting Chamundi Hill, Bus Stands, Zoo and other public joints are being thoroughly screened for Coronavirus, he said that a Coronavirus Isolation Ward with five beds has been set up at K.R. Hospital and the Department was fully equipped to treat any such cases.

Replying to a query by ZP CEO K. Jyothi on complaints regarding sale of face masks at exorbitant prices, Dr. Venkatesh said that 10,000 face masks are currently available at medical shops in the district and the Department itself has procured 2,000 masks for use by staff. However, the suppliers have been asked to meet any rise in the demand, he added.

Regarding awareness and sensitisation programmes, Dr. Venkatesh said that eight Surveillance Teams have been formed to screen patients and those found with COVID-19 symptom, will be immediately brought to K.R. Hospital for necessary treatment.

Referring to the sudden death of chickens and cranes in the city, he said that the authorities have received the post-mortem report and there is no cause for worry.

Maintaining that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent outbreak of any vector-borne diseases, he said that patients are being administered essential drugs to check the spread of Bird Flu, Swine Flu etc., the ZP CEO stressed on the need for carrying out awareness at mass gatherings such as wedding luncheon, especially where non-veg food is served and directed the DHO to issue instructions on providing pure drinking water and maintaining hygiene.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Dr. Panduranga said that the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has issued a circular asking all schools following State and Central Boards Syllabi, to advance the current academic year and conduct exams (1 to 9th standard) well before the scheduled dates.

The schools have been asked to declare summer holidays once the advanced exams are over, he said and added that, however, there is no change in the schedule of SSLC exam.

ZP President Parimala Shyam, Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar and other officials were present. The ZP President released a poster ‘Nanna Poshaneya Kathe’ brought out by the Women and Child Welfare Department under Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyaan Mission.

