No entry to Chamundi Hill View Points after 6 pm

October 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Entry to Chamundi Hill has been banned after 6 pm for visiting public and tourists with an immediate effect to check large gathering at View Points to watch the illuminated city flouting COVID-19 protocol.

However, this is not applicable to the Hill residents, security and temple staff.

According officials, people are allowed to the hilltop upto 6 pm and thereafter all entry points from Tavarekatte, Uttanahalli and Nandi Statue will be closed down. It has been observed in last three days that hundreds of persons are gathering at the View Points to watch the illuminated city which resembles a ‘fairyland’. Many of them were found flouting Corona guidelines by not wearing face mask and social distancing. Along with tourists, even Mysureans also flock the Hilltop to have a glimpse of the lit city.

The officials said none was allowed atop the Hill on Oct 17, the day of Dasara inauguration due to closure orders issued by the District Administration. But, the Hill was thrown open from the next day due to pressure on the State Government from travel, tourism and hospitality sector delegation. This opened the floodgates for the crowd to flock the Hilltop without observing any safety protocol.

With a view to check spreading of pandemic, it had been decided to close all three entries to Hilltop from 6 pm. Those who reach the top before 6 pm, will be asked to leave from View Points by 8 pm if local Police found large crowd there.