Police Martyrs’ Day observed in city

October 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The District and City Police, along with Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Karnataka Armed Reserve Police (KARP), had organised a function at Police Martyrs Park near the Office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) here to pay tributes to those Police personnel, who died on duty, on Police Martyrs’ Day this morning.

Air Commodore, Air Officer Commanding of the No. 2 Air Force Selection Board, Mysuru, P. Saravanan was the chief guest. Saluting the Police martyrs, Saravanan said that the Police, who have taken COVID-19 pandemic as a challenge, had strived hard to contain the spread of the pandemic by enforcing various rules and regulations and added that the Police were still working hard to protect the lives of the public.

He, along with other dignitaries — IGP (Southern Range) and Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Director Vipul Kumar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, KPA Deputy Director and Anti Corruption Bureau SP Dr. Suman D. Pennekar, Police Training School, Mysuru, Principal Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M.S. Geetha Prasanna, City Armed Reserve DCP Shivaraj, KARP SP Nagaraju, District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogendranath, Inspector Cheluvegowda, Woman Sub-Inspector Indramma, District Armed Reserve ARSI Mallikarjuna Swamy, Assistant Head Constable Venkatesh, Police Constable Girish, Jayalakshmi, wife of late Assistant Sub-Inspector Srinivas, Sudharshini, wife of late Civil Head Constable Keshava and media representative — placed wreaths at the Memorial in the Police Martyrs Park. Parade Commander A.G. Ashwath led the parade.

Volley Firing

Later, Volley Firing was done followed by the observation of two-minute silence. SP Ryshyanth read out the names of 264 Police personnel who have died while on duty across the nation during Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020, which included 17 from Karnataka and two from Mysuru.