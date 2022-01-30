In Briefs

No Mudukutore Jathre this year

January 30, 2022

The annual Sri Bramarambha and  Sri Mallikarjuna Jathre, also known as Mudukutore Jathre, that was scheduled to be held from Feb. 3 to 19 this year at Mudukutore Sri MallikarjunaSwamy Temple of Talakadu hobli in T. Narasipur taluk, has been cancelled owing to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and rise of Omicronvariant cases.

The Government has imposed restrictions and guidelines to control the spread of virus and has banned mass gatherings in Jathre, festivals and processions. Following all the curbs, the simple Jathre Mahotsava will take place inside the temple premises. Jathre Mahotsava will be held following all the COVID guidelines.

Devotees and cattle entries are banned to the Mahotsava, informed H.B. Natesh, Executive Officer of Sri Vaidyanatheshwara and Cluster Temples, following Deputy Commissioner’s order.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “No Mudukutore Jathre this year”

  1. Ravi says:
    January 31, 2022 at 11:35 pm

    Good decision

    Reply

