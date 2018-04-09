Noted writer Dr. K. Prabhushankar passes away
Mysuru: Noted writer, critic, poet and novelist Dr. K. Prabhushankar passed away at a private hospital here yesterday following brief illness. He was 89.

He is survived by his daughters Niveditha and Ashitha. His wife Dr. Shanthi had predeceased him.

Dr. Prabhushankar, who resided at Srivara Krishna Apartment in Vontikoppal, was one of the direct disciples of poet laureate Kuvempu. He also had the credit of completing the first Kannada Ph. D ‘Bhava Geethe’ under the guidance of Kuvempu.

A native of Chamarajanagar, he started his career as a Kannada Lecturer at Bengaluru and Kolar. He was the first Kannada Professor at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. He later joined Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), University of Mysore, where he also served as Director of Prasaranga, the publication wing of the Varsity, till his retirement.

He has penned over 17 works including ‘Padubidri Aruna’, ‘Sister Niveditha’, ‘Shanthi’, ‘Americadalli Naanu’ and ‘Amrapali’, a Kannada play.

A Kannada Rajyotsava awardee, he has many other awards to his credit including the  prestigious Karnataka Sahitya Academy, Gorur and Vishwamanava awards.

Among his other well-known works are the biographies of eminent writers such as Kuvempu and Pu.Thi.Na and translation of Upanishads from Sanskrit to Kannada.

Dr. Prabhushankar’s last rites were conducted at Chirashantidhama in Gokulam this morning, according to family sources.

