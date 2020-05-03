NRI adopts Zoo elephant for two months

May 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Jyothi Vikas, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), has adopted an elephant of Mysuru Zoo for a period of two months.

A resident of Phoenix in USA, Jyothi has adopted the elephant in the name of her one-year-old daughter Prisha by paying Rs. 25,000 under the Animal Adoption Scheme. She made the contribution to help Zoo authorities in the upkeep of the Zoo animals.

Jyothi came across the appeal made by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar on WhatsApp to generously help Zoo with funds towards its annual maintenance and decided to do her bit besides promising to raise funds among her friends towards the Zoo.

Adoption continues

The following persons have adopted the Zoo animals and birds by paying the annual fee under the Animal Adoption Scheme:

Kuldeep Sikarwar of Mumbai: Spot-Billed Pelican and Black Necked Swan – from Apr. 17, 2020 to Apr 16, 2021 by paying Rs. 30,000; R. Sudha of Bengaluru: King Cobra – Apr. 13, 2020 to Apr. 12, 2021 by paying Rs. 3,500; S.R. Shantha of Bengaluru: King Cobra- Mar.28, 2020 to Mar. 27, 2021 by paying Rs. 3,500 and Nijessh Shah of Mumbai: Love Bird, Indian Cobra and King Cobra- Apr. 1, 2020 to Mar. 31, 2021 by paying Rs. 6,500, according to a press release from the Zoo Executive Director.