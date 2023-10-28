Officials collect info, scan social media for file photos in Mysuru

October 28, 2023

Recovered wildlife artefacts to be sent to Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for forensic analysis

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Department officials are actively gathering intelligence reports on individuals wearing tiger claw pendants in Mysuru and conducting raids on homes and individuals based on the information they receive.

Social media, in particular, is being closely monitored for photos, videos and profile albums where individuals have displayed such ornaments in the past.

Many verbal complaints and information have been provided by wildlife conservationists and activists about individuals who possess illegal items, including tiger claws, elephant teeth and elephant tail hair.

One significant challenge in the investigation is the lack of concrete proof, as taking action against people without incriminating evidence is difficult. Meanwhile, Forest Officials have announced that they will be sending wildlife artefacts recovered from the residences of prominent personalities during the recent raids to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for forensic analysis to verify their authenticity.

The Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru lacks the expertise required for wildlife forensic analysis, so all the exhibits collected, whether fake or genuine, will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for forensic examination.

Based on the findings of the forensic analysis and further investigation, action will be initiated against individuals found in possession of wildlife articles under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Kumar Pushkar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), mentioned that the Deputy Conservator of Forests will take action and send the collected exhibits from various locations to the Wildlife Institute of India.

“All the exhibits collected from the places against whom complaints were received will be sent to the Wildlife Forensic and Conservation Genetics Cell of the Wildlife Institute of India. The fake as well as genuine exhibits, whatever we have received — all of them will be sent and tested for their genuineness. The process takes time,” he explained.