Onam: KSRTC’s special bus services from Mysuru to Kerala
News

August 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: During Onam celebrations, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has arranged special bus services from Mysuru to various places across Kerala from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6.

Buses have been arranged to Calicut, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam and every passenger must wear face mask.

As per an order issued from the Kerala Government, all the passengers entering Kerala from other States must compulsorily register in Kerala Government’s Seva Sindhu portal (https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in) and those coming to Karnataka from other States should register in Karnataka Government’s Seva Sindhu portal (https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in).

Tickets to Kerala can be booked in advance through website and KSRTC/ Franchisee counter. KSRTC Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller has, in a press release, asked the people to make use of the facility.

