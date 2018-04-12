One killed, two injured as car topples on Ring Road
Mysuru: In a tragic incident, one person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling toppled after the driver lost control of the car while trying to overtake another vehicle on the Ring Road near Columbia Asia Hospital here on Tuesday night.

While the deceased has been identified as Hameed Khan (28), son of Mustaq Ahmed and a resident of Nehru Nagar in Sathagalli here, the other occupants of the car who sustained injuries and are admitted to Narayana Hospital here have been identified as 21-year-old Syed Aleem and 28-year-old Wasim Pasha, both residents of Shanthinagar in city.

The three, who were travelling in a Maruti Swift car from Srirangapatna side, took a turn towards Narayana Hospital on the Ring Road at about 10.30 pm and tried to overtake another vehicle, when Hameed, who was reportedly driving the car, lost control of the vehicle which went on the road divider and toppled. This resulted in Hameed suffering serious head injuries and breathing his last on the spot, while Syed and Wasim suffered injuries.

N.R. Traffic Police, who rushed to the spot, shifted injured to the hospital besides registering a case and seizing the car.

  1. Robin says:
    April 12, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Why this time so many accident hapen only in bangalore specially….and y people r driving rush…aftr drunk….even I have got accident in near garuda mall bangalore on october 2017.
    Some one hit me.frm back..n my right femur bone was 2 pices…now I’m litle ok….pls I sujest wear helmet…n do not drink n drive….specially younguster

