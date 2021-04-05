Only 30 out of 3,373 !
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

Only 30 out of 3,373 !

April 5, 2021

Poor response from MCC staff for RT-PCR test 

Mysuru :The mass RT-PCR test for Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) employees evoked poor response as only 30 out of 3,373 staff underwent the test till 12.30 pm at the MCC premises on Sayyaji Rao Road today.

The staff of all nine MCC Zones were asked to undergo test following a few staff testing positive for COVID-19 recently.  

While Pourakarmikas, Revenue Inspectors, Zonal Commissioners and others were asked to undergo RT-PCR test today, Health Inspectors, Health Officers and Environmental Engineers

underwent the test yesterday as they had been assigned to monitor  today’s testing.

Following poor turnout, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag instructed the officials concerned  to contact all the staff and ask them to undergo test without fail.

In the wake of some staff testing positive for Coronavirus, the MCC building was sanitised on Saturday. Citizens visiting MCC for various works have been asked not to crowd inside and to compulsorily wear mask and maintain  social distance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching