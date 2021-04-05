April 5, 2021

Poor response from MCC staff for RT-PCR test

Mysuru :The mass RT-PCR test for Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) employees evoked poor response as only 30 out of 3,373 staff underwent the test till 12.30 pm at the MCC premises on Sayyaji Rao Road today.

The staff of all nine MCC Zones were asked to undergo test following a few staff testing positive for COVID-19 recently.

While Pourakarmikas, Revenue Inspectors, Zonal Commissioners and others were asked to undergo RT-PCR test today, Health Inspectors, Health Officers and Environmental Engineers

underwent the test yesterday as they had been assigned to monitor today’s testing.

Following poor turnout, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag instructed the officials concerned to contact all the staff and ask them to undergo test without fail.

In the wake of some staff testing positive for Coronavirus, the MCC building was sanitised on Saturday. Citizens visiting MCC for various works have been asked not to crowd inside and to compulsorily wear mask and maintain social distance.