Only hours left for Citizen Feedback deadline to end

March 30, 2021

MCC races against time to paste 5 lakh QR Code stickers across city

Mysuru: Intensifying its measures to improve the ranking in Swachh Survekshan-2021, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has set up a smart system through QR Code for the public to rate the MCC in the Citizen’s Feedback area.

Officials said that the MCC has aimed to improve the ranking in the public feedback category following which the smart system is being implemented. As per the plan, QR Code stickers are being pasted in front of houses, shops and commercial complexes across the city so that citizens can scan and submit their feedback so that ranking can be shored up to show active citizen participation.

Two lakh stickers have already been pasted and another three lakh have to be pasted for the MCC to meet the target of five lakh stickers. MCC teams are racing against time and resources to complete the sticker pasting task by the deadline that expires tomorrow. “Swachh Survekshan” (cleanliness survey) is being carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the assessment for which has begun from Jan. 1 and will continue till Mar. 31 (tomorrow). Till last year, the survey was conducted in three categories — Citizen’s Feedback, Direct Observation, Service-Level Progress and Certification.

Citizen’s Feedback is crucial as it indicates active, passive or non-participation by the citizens. The total Survekshan is of 6,000 marks and the MCC needs to score well in Citizen’s Feedback. In all previous years, the MCC has lagged behind in this scoring as many citizens have not come forward to give their feedback.

Apart from categorising cities and ranking them on the basis of their population, cities will also be evaluated on the basis of various indicators such as percentage of waste segregation, quantum of waste processed, recycling of both wet and dry waste, processing of construction and demolition debris.

Crucial area

The survey for Citizens’ Feedback began over phone on Jan.1 and will conclude on Mar.31. Last year, 25 marks were allotted to each category and this time there is a tweak where 30 percent marks is reserved for Citizens’ Feedback, 40 percent for Service-Level Progress and 30 percent marks for Certification. As such, Citizen Feedback is crucial and through the QR Code, the MCC is expecting over five lakh people to submit their feedback. Citizens can scan the QR Code on their smart phones and obtain the link for the citizen feedback https://swachhsurvekshan2021.org/citizenfeedback/index and submit the feedback after answering the questions there.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraju said, the MCC has done well in respect to Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, reducing landfills, waste management at source and segregation of dry waste, wet waste, plastic waste and e-waste recycling and reusing.

“We have an organised waste disposal. The only area where we are lacking is the Citizen Feedback. Already Mysuru has figured among the Top 10 cleanest cities and I appeal to everyone to scan the QR Code and participate in the citizens’ feedback. If QR Code is not available, there are other means to vote,” he said.

People can give their feedback using the QR Code of Swachh Survekshan-2021 or visit https://swachhsurvekshana2021.org or call Toll-free Number 1969 to submit their views. People can also download the following apps to submit the feedback: • Swachhata-MoHUA • SS2021 VoteForYourCity • MyGov