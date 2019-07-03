Ordeal of elderly women at Kukkarahalli Lake

Sir,

A walk around the Kukkarahalli Lake is a unique experience for anyone who lives in Mysuru or visits this beautiful city. The tranquil Lake, with such soothing greenery all around it, the melodious chirping of birds both big and small, filling the environs of the Lake, is definitely an experience everybody should enjoy.

Being in Mysuru for the past 25 years and that too living close to the Lake, we had gone for an evening walk along with my sister (who’s on a visit) and my friend, entering the Lake from the University side. We thoroughly enjoyed our walk but were in for a rude shock when returning to see the gate locked!

On looking around for someone to open the gate for us, we were left helpless as there was no one in charge. We had no other choice but to jump down the parapet and crawl through the fence with barbed wire, which was a really scary experience and tiring too — considering that all of us are senior citizens, with my sister being 74 years of age! Additionally she is a diabetic — so what if the barbed wire had hurt her?! The three young ladies who were in front of us were very thoughtful, waited with us and gave us a helping hand and along with a few other people present there we managed to squeeze through the fence.

May I request the authorities concerned to put up a board, clearly stating the time that the gates will be locked on both sides, so that no other person has to go through this harrowing experience. Another suggestion is that the Security in-charge of the Lake makes sure that people are not locked inside, thereby avoiding distress.

– An alarmed senior citizen, Mysuru, 1.7.2019

