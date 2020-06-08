Overhead Water Tank collapses
June 8, 2020

Chamarajanagar: A 50,000 litre capacity overhead water tank collapsed behind the Taluk Office at Bhagiratha Nagar in Chinnapura Moole here in the wee hours of yesterday. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

The tank collapsed at about 3 am on to the ground and the water stored in the overhead tank flooded the area. Had the overhead tank collapsed on the houses nearby, a major tragedy would have taken place.

This water tank was dilapidated but still water was being stored in it and supplied to the houses in the area. Though the residents had requested the elected representatives, Deputy Commissioner, City Municipal officials and other officials concerned, their pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

Tahsildar Mahesh, City Municipal Commissioner M. Rajanna and others visited the spot.

