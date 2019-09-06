Parisara Poshaka awardees

September 6, 2019

Mysuru: Vrukshandolana (growing of trees) is the need of the hour to save environment, said Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, here this morning.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Hasiru Mysuru-Laksha Vruksha’ campaign jointly organised by H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga, Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA), Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala Gramabhivruddhi Yojane, Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samithi at Puttaraja Gawai Stadium in J.P. Nagar.

Lauding H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga for launching the campaign, Dr. Heggade said that such initiatives must be taken up by every individual and urged Mysureans to joins hands in preserving the environment by growing more trees and making Mysuru a model green city.

Remembering the olden days, Dr. Heggade said that it was fun to walk around Mysuru city during his visits in the late 1960s when there were fewer buildings and added that there was a need to bring those olden days back to protect the environment for future generations.

He also suggested farmers to prioritise paddy cultivation as it would help in rejuvenating ground water level and said it was also important to maintain ecological balance.

Sneha Balaga Founder H.V. Rajeev said deforestation had caused reduction in rainfall and today Mysuru was witnessing a temperature of 38 Degree Celsius. “Our ancestors worshipped trees but today the same trees are being felled. Till date, the Balaga has conducted 298 Swachh Bharat drives across Mysuru during which many saplings have been planted along with taking up cleanliness drives. Every year about 15,000 plants are distributed free of cost in an effort to make Mysuru a Green City,” he added.

The Balaga also felicitated Environmentalist Shreekanth Bhat of ‘Koti Vrksha’ fame, retired Secretary of the Forest Department A.C. Lakshmana, Namma Mysuru Foundation’s Dasharath, Chamarajanagar’s Venkatesh and city’s well-known pharmacist N. Raghavan of Raghulal & Co. and Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala Gramabhivruddhi Yojane Regional Director Gangadhariah for their eco-friendly initiatives. Balaga also distributed 10,000 saplings to be planted across the city.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Avadhoota Datta Peetam Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Swamiji, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MDJA General Secretary Lokesh Babu, City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath and others were present.