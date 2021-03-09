PE teacher assists woman deliver baby girl in city Park

March 9, 2021

Takes instructions from doctor over mobile phone

Both mother and new-born safe, shifted to hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: Everyone were surprised when ‘Rancho,’ a character in Bollywood blockbuster ‘3 Idiots,’ successfully assisted his College Principal’s daughter to deliver a baby by taking instructions from a doctor over skype.

A similar feat was successfully achieved by a Physical Education (PE) teacher by assisting a tribal woman to deliver a baby girl, after taking oral directions from a doctor on mobile phone, at a public park opposite Mini Vidhana Soudha in city this morning.

The Good Samaritan is Shobha Kumari (Prakash), PE teacher-Grade I at Government High School, Navilooru, Nanjangud Taluk and wife of Annambira P. Prakash, an ASI.

This incident has happened just 24 hours after International Women’s Day celebrations on Mar. 8.

Details: Mallige, a nine-month pregnant lady, aged 35 years and hailing from a tribal village near Gonikoppal, Kodagu, had come to city along with two kids, a boy and a girl, aged eight and six years respectively, to visit a temple. She had brought with her the ‘Thayi’ card that had details of her pregnancy and other medical information.

As she came near Mini Vidhana Soudha, Mallige developed delivery pain and went inside the public park nearby. Unable to bear pain, she started crying for help. Seeing their mother in tears, two small kids also began weeping. The owners of petty shops around the park peeped inside to see a woman sleeping on the ground and writhing in pain. First, they thought that she was trying to commit suicide. After going near the iron railings of the park, they learnt she was in labour pain. Since most of the shop-keepers were male, they could not help her. But some of them informed 108 Ambulance and local Police seeking immediate help.

At that time, Shobha Prakash was going on her two-wheeler to Sub-Urban Bus Stand to catch a bus to Nanjangud. Seeing the crowd inside the park, she stopped her vehicle, and went inside the park out of curiosity. Seeing a lady in labour pain, she also called up 108.

In the meantime, a person in the crowd called his doctor-friend to inform about it. The doctor, immediately asked whether there was any lady around.

Then the person handed over the mobile phone to Shobha to talk to the doctor. The doctor asked her if she was ready to assist in delivery of a baby if he gives instructions? Hesitantly, she said, ‘yes’.

The shop-keepers immediately spread the plastic tarpaulin on the ground. Within minutes, Mallige delivered a baby girl as Shobha assisted the woman as per doctor’s advice. Once the baby was delivered, Shobha did not know what to do with the umbilical cord. At that time, a person brought a blade to cut the cord to which she said ‘no’ fearing infection. By that time, the ambulance reached the spot with a male nurse. He took both the mother and the new-born inside the vehicle, and cut the cord with the surgical scissor. Later, the duo was shifted to Cheluvamba Hospital, along with two children.

Both are safe

After examining both mother and new-born, Dr. Pramila, Medical Superintendent, Cheluvamba Hospital, told SOM that both are given treatment and are safe. After delivery, the woman was weak and she is under treatment. Two children have been given food and they are with their mother. Mallige’s brother has been contacted on basis of details available in the ‘Thayi’ card, and asked him to inform her family members about the delivery.

Mute spectators

When this was going on, two ladies and an old woman who were sitting inside the park never came forward to help that pregnant lady. They extended their helping hand after the crowd scolded them for their apathy.

Shobha, the Good Samaritan

Sharing her experience, Shobha Prakash said it was her first experience of assisting a woman in delivery. “Initially, I was petrified but the doctor gave me confidence. I might have been late for school today for which I have no regrets. I am happy that I saved two lives.”