Plea to MUDA for refund of deposit

Sir,

I am one of the several thousand unsuccessful aspirants of a site from MUDA in the recently and successfully concluded site allotment in Lalithadrinagar Layout.

As per the schedule of activities, it was announced that the deposit amount of the unsuccessful applicants will be refunded soon after the final list of allottees is published. It is now more than two weeks since the list of allottees is made public. Many of us, especially senior citizens like me, require this deposit amount lying with MUDA since August 2017, for medical/ monthly expenses to be met.

I humbly request the MUDA Chairman, on behalf of the depositor public, to immediately refund the amount to all those who were unsuccessful? I appreciate the constant efforts being made by MUDA to revive the site formation and allotment activity which was totally dormant for the last decade.

– Prof. B.S.Shankara (Retd.), R.K. Nagar, 17.2.2018

